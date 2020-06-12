/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC
25 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
15 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
14 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1086 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
3 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
1 Unit Available
118 Buckhaven Way
118 Buckhaven Way, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Charming 2/2 patio home in Waverly Place! This home is move in ready. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets.
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
24 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1137 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
55 Units Available
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$835
1215 sqft
Homes with private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage space. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a 24-hour gym, and a volleyball court. Less than 15 minutes from the downtown area.
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
14 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$966
1000 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
14 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
17 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1180 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
7 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$823
1025 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1162 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
37 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
858 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
1 Unit Available
19 Canal Court - 19
19 Canal Ct, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Very Spacious Nicely Appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Columbia SC - You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity for a large 2 bed 2 bath that is in great proximity to downtown Columbia. This apartment sits down a quiet side street.
1 Unit Available
1825 Kathleen Drive
1825 Kathleen Drive, St. Andrews, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom Patio Home - Close to Everything! - (RLNE1883594)
