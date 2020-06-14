48 Apartments for rent in Lexington, SC with garage
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 48
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 2
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 32
"Hurry all you faceless men and catch the end of the match of the century. You're just in time for the final round, 'cause I know when I'm beat. See the girl who's become a joke; see the man whose heart she broke. Right here on Lexington and 52nd Street." (- Smash"Lexington and 52nd Street")
Lexington is the official city that overtook the old township under the rather Dracula-esqe township of Saxe Gotha in South Carolina. Now, Lexington has nearly 18,000 residents, which makes it the largest city in all Lexington County. King George II put English settlers here in 1735 to protect English-claimed land from the native tribes in the area. The dark-sounding name of King George's township was actually a happy reference to the marriage of the king's son to the princess of Saxe-Gotha, a redundant European state. See more
Lexington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.