Channel at Bowen Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction trash valet valet service yoga on-site laundry pool table

Located within close proximity to a large number of popular shopping centers in the walkable village of Bowen, our residents are never far from restaurants, upscale retailers, and convenience stores. These brand new, stylish Charleston SC apartments provide one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our gourmet chef kitchens feature kitchen islands and granite finishes. Cardio and Fitness Center and Yoga Room present wonderful options for staying fit. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.