Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Avondale lover's dream! Nestled in the heart of West Ashley, this completely remodeled condo is ONE BLOCK behind popular bars, restaurants & shops! Situated on the corner of Avondale & Ashdale, the location & walkability are unsurpassable! Rare opportunity to rent in this quaint 12-unit building. The large living room flows nicely into the dining room. Master bedroom boasts enough room for an office inside. Guest bedroom is also a good size. Washer & dryer.Two stacked parking spots!