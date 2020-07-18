7 America Street - 1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This beautifully renovated end unit townhouse is walkable to everything Charleston has to offer! Luxury downtown living at an affordable price. Spacious open floor plan with marble tile floors, granite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances. The private, fenced yard is a retreat that includes a screen porch and plenty of room to relax and entertain. High end finishes and a 10 minute walk to the college of Charleston. This property is low maintenance exterior and energy efficient features including thermopane windows, tankless water heater, and LG mini-splits for low cost living. The side yard with the separate entry gate and storage shed is a rare bonus for a Charleston townhouse. The floors are marble down and laminate up. .. No carpet in this house! There are two+ off-street parking spaces out front.