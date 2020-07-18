All apartments in Charleston
7 America Street - 1.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

7 America Street - 1

7 America Street · (843) 400-3035
Location

7 America Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Mazyck - Wraggborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully renovated end unit townhouse is walkable to everything Charleston has to offer! Luxury downtown living at an affordable price. Spacious open floor plan with marble tile floors, granite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances. The private, fenced yard is a retreat that includes a screen porch and plenty of room to relax and entertain. High end finishes and a 10 minute walk to the college of Charleston. This property is low maintenance exterior and energy efficient features including thermopane windows, tankless water heater, and LG mini-splits for low cost living. The side yard with the separate entry gate and storage shed is a rare bonus for a Charleston townhouse. The floors are marble down and laminate up. .. No carpet in this house! There are two+ off-street parking spaces out front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7 America Street - 1 have any available units?
7 America Street - 1 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 America Street - 1 have?
Some of 7 America Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 America Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7 America Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 America Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 America Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7 America Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7 America Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 7 America Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 America Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 America Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 7 America Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7 America Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7 America Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 America Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 America Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 America Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 America Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

