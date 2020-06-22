All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 605 West Harrison Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
605 West Harrison Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

605 West Harrison Rd

605 W Harrison Rd · (843) 252-0288 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

605 W Harrison Rd, Charleston, SC 29407
Moreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 West Harrison Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
605 West Harrison Rd Available 08/01/20 Frog style apartment with vaulted Ceilings, water and Laundry Included, very Close to Downtown - Second Floor convertible efficiency in a great location, very close to Downtown. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and lots of windows give this unit a much larger feel. Nice sized alcove that can easily fit a full sized bed or be used as a large walk-in closet. The bathroom features a tiled stand-up shower and the kitchen offers plenty of counter space. This is the only apartment on the property, no neighbors above or below you for added privacy. About 2 minutes from Downtown. One off-street parking spot. Shared washer/dryer in storage space below. Water included.

(RLNE2694901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 West Harrison Rd have any available units?
605 West Harrison Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 West Harrison Rd have?
Some of 605 West Harrison Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 West Harrison Rd currently offering any rent specials?
605 West Harrison Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 West Harrison Rd pet-friendly?
No, 605 West Harrison Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd offer parking?
Yes, 605 West Harrison Rd does offer parking.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 West Harrison Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd have a pool?
No, 605 West Harrison Rd does not have a pool.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd have accessible units?
No, 605 West Harrison Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 West Harrison Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 West Harrison Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 West Harrison Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 West Harrison Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr
Charleston, SC 29412
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity