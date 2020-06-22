Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

605 West Harrison Rd Available 08/01/20 Frog style apartment with vaulted Ceilings, water and Laundry Included, very Close to Downtown - Second Floor convertible efficiency in a great location, very close to Downtown. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and lots of windows give this unit a much larger feel. Nice sized alcove that can easily fit a full sized bed or be used as a large walk-in closet. The bathroom features a tiled stand-up shower and the kitchen offers plenty of counter space. This is the only apartment on the property, no neighbors above or below you for added privacy. About 2 minutes from Downtown. One off-street parking spot. Shared washer/dryer in storage space below. Water included.



(RLNE2694901)