Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:06 AM

517 King Street

517 King Street · (843) 266-8000
Location

517 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
Here is one of the most amazing condos that the upper Charleston Peninsula has ever seen! New York style loft with an open floor plan. The owners created this space within the shell of an iconic Art Deco building - no expense was spared to make this a one-of-a kind home. As soon as you enter, you are greeted with a dramatic two-story glass foyer, giant chandelier, marble floors and beautiful architectural details that continue throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts marble counter tops, high end appliances, a large center island with seating and pantry. Adjoining the kitchen is the family room with modern gas rock fireplace, dining room with wine fridge and private outdoor terrace and huge stair hall window flood this entire space with an abundance of natural light. Just off the kitchen is a guest bedroom with adjoining bath and the master bedroom with a spa-like master bath, complete with a steam shower, soaking tub and double vanities. There are two custom-built walk-in closets. In addition, there is a flex-space room with half-bath on the first floor to be used as a bedroom, home office, home gym or recreation room.

Just steps from the door is a gated parking lot with a deeded space. This condo is centrally located and within walking distance to everything, so you may find that you rarely use your car. This is the hottest neighborhood in Historic Downtown Charleston. World-class restaurants, pubs, galleries, boutiques and shopping are literally right outside the front door. Come enjoy city living at its finest.
Partial furnishing negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 King Street have any available units?
517 King Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 King Street have?
Some of 517 King Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 517 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 King Street does offer parking.
Does 517 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 King Street have a pool?
No, 517 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 King Street have accessible units?
No, 517 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
