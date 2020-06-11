517 King Street

Amenities

Here is one of the most amazing condos that the upper Charleston Peninsula has ever seen! New York style loft with an open floor plan. The owners created this space within the shell of an iconic Art Deco building - no expense was spared to make this a one-of-a kind home. As soon as you enter, you are greeted with a dramatic two-story glass foyer, giant chandelier, marble floors and beautiful architectural details that continue throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts marble counter tops, high end appliances, a large center island with seating and pantry. Adjoining the kitchen is the family room with modern gas rock fireplace, dining room with wine fridge and private outdoor terrace and huge stair hall window flood this entire space with an abundance of natural light. Just off the kitchen is a guest bedroom with adjoining bath and the master bedroom with a spa-like master bath, complete with a steam shower, soaking tub and double vanities. There are two custom-built walk-in closets. In addition, there is a flex-space room with half-bath on the first floor to be used as a bedroom, home office, home gym or recreation room.



Just steps from the door is a gated parking lot with a deeded space. This condo is centrally located and within walking distance to everything, so you may find that you rarely use your car. This is the hottest neighborhood in Historic Downtown Charleston. World-class restaurants, pubs, galleries, boutiques and shopping are literally right outside the front door. Come enjoy city living at its finest.

Partial furnishing negotiable.