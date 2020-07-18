All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4 Marion St

4 Marion Street · (843) 278-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Marion Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Radcliffeborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This FURNISHED charming, upscale home is ideally located in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The open living room and eat-in kitchen are full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The roomy kitchen has everything you need to feel at home and is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is room for everyone to gather, with ample seating at the center island, or options to dine al fresco at the large dining table.
On the upper two floors you'll discover three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You'll find a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor.
Throughout the summer, enjoy the farmer's market around the corner in Marion Square with local artists, vendors, and farmers. Available UNFURNISHED. See MLS 20012157

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Marion St have any available units?
4 Marion St has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Marion St have?
Some of 4 Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
4 Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Marion St pet-friendly?
No, 4 Marion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 4 Marion St offer parking?
No, 4 Marion St does not offer parking.
Does 4 Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Marion St have a pool?
No, 4 Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 4 Marion St have accessible units?
No, 4 Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Marion St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Marion St does not have units with air conditioning.
