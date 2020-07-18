4 Marion St

Amenities

This FURNISHED charming, upscale home is ideally located in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood. The open living room and eat-in kitchen are full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The roomy kitchen has everything you need to feel at home and is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is room for everyone to gather, with ample seating at the center island, or options to dine al fresco at the large dining table.

On the upper two floors you'll discover three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You'll find a stacked washer and dryer conveniently located on the second floor.

Throughout the summer, enjoy the farmer's market around the corner in Marion Square with local artists, vendors, and farmers. Available UNFURNISHED. See MLS 20012157