36 Prioleau Street

Amenities

garage elevator concierge range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities concierge elevator parking garage

One Vendue Range has long been the standard bearer in downtown Charleston for Luxury Condominium Living and this well-appointed top-floor luxury offering will not disappoint. Sunny and bright with windows all around, you will enjoy fabulous rooftop and steeple views of the Historic District. This sophisticated apartment is perfect as a Charleston retreat or your full-time residence. Located in the French Quarter, this residence is only steps away from the City's best restaurants, shopping, waterfront parks, and attractions. An on-site concierge service makes living easy and your vehicle will be well protected in the covered, secured parking space in the garage below.This is available for month to month.