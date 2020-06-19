All apartments in Charleston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:47 PM

36 Prioleau Street

36 Prioleau Street · (843) 810-0438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

garage
elevator
concierge
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
garage
One Vendue Range has long been the standard bearer in downtown Charleston for Luxury Condominium Living and this well-appointed top-floor luxury offering will not disappoint. Sunny and bright with windows all around, you will enjoy fabulous rooftop and steeple views of the Historic District. This sophisticated apartment is perfect as a Charleston retreat or your full-time residence. Located in the French Quarter, this residence is only steps away from the City's best restaurants, shopping, waterfront parks, and attractions. An on-site concierge service makes living easy and your vehicle will be well protected in the covered, secured parking space in the garage below.This is available for month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Prioleau Street have any available units?
36 Prioleau Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Prioleau Street have?
Some of 36 Prioleau Street's amenities include garage, elevator, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Prioleau Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Prioleau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Prioleau Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Prioleau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 36 Prioleau Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 Prioleau Street does offer parking.
Does 36 Prioleau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Prioleau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Prioleau Street have a pool?
No, 36 Prioleau Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Prioleau Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Prioleau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Prioleau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Prioleau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Prioleau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Prioleau Street does not have units with air conditioning.
