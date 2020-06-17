All apartments in Charleston
3130 Cold Harbor Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

3130 Cold Harbor Way

3130 Cold Harbor Way · (843) 881-9662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 Cold Harbor Way, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3545 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Carolina Bay home with FRESH PAINT, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, and new KITCHEN SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH! This SPACIOUS home is sure to please. Enter into the foyer with a formal living/dining combo that leads into the kitchen & living room. The Gourmet Kitchen features a LARGE Island, WHITE CABINETS, HUGE pantry, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and MORE. This OPEN CONCEPT home makes entertaining a breeze. Right off the breakfast nook is the SCREENED-IN-PORCH that leads to the fully-fenced backyard with beautiful fire-pit area right off the porch that is ready for your summer BBQ's. There is also a convenient FIRST FLOOR GUEST ROOM with powder room! Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with a 10X12 WALK IN CLOSET!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have any available units?
3130 Cold Harbor Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have?
Some of 3130 Cold Harbor Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Cold Harbor Way currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Cold Harbor Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Cold Harbor Way pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Cold Harbor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Cold Harbor Way does offer parking.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Cold Harbor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have a pool?
Yes, 3130 Cold Harbor Way has a pool.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have accessible units?
No, 3130 Cold Harbor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Cold Harbor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Cold Harbor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Cold Harbor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
