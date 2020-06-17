3130 Cold Harbor Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Carolina Bay home with FRESH PAINT, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, and new KITCHEN SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH! This SPACIOUS home is sure to please. Enter into the foyer with a formal living/dining combo that leads into the kitchen & living room. The Gourmet Kitchen features a LARGE Island, WHITE CABINETS, HUGE pantry, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and MORE. This OPEN CONCEPT home makes entertaining a breeze. Right off the breakfast nook is the SCREENED-IN-PORCH that leads to the fully-fenced backyard with beautiful fire-pit area right off the porch that is ready for your summer BBQ's. There is also a convenient FIRST FLOOR GUEST ROOM with powder room! Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with a 10X12 WALK IN CLOSET!