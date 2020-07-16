All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

240 Saint Margaret Street

240 Saint Margaret Street · (843) 633-1591
Location

240 Saint Margaret Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 Saint Margaret Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
240 Saint Margaret Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom unit in Wagener Terrace - Talk about location! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is available August 1. From the front door, you walk into the large family room that boasts hardwood floors and has 1 large window that lets in lots of light! Through the family room, there is a separate dining area at the rear of the home that is located right off of the kitchen. The kitchen has good cabinet and countertop space and a tiled floor. Both bedrooms in the unit are a great size and one is located on the front of the home, and the other on the back. The bathroom is located off of the hallway separating the bedrooms. Closet space is abundant in both bedrooms and multiple other closets throughout the unit. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in a closet in the kitchen. The backyard area is shared with the neighboring downstairs. Come check out your new home today!

(RLNE5895396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have any available units?
240 Saint Margaret Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 240 Saint Margaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Saint Margaret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Saint Margaret Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street offer parking?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have a pool?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Saint Margaret Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Saint Margaret Street does not have units with air conditioning.
