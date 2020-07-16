Amenities

240 Saint Margaret Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom unit in Wagener Terrace - Talk about location! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is available August 1. From the front door, you walk into the large family room that boasts hardwood floors and has 1 large window that lets in lots of light! Through the family room, there is a separate dining area at the rear of the home that is located right off of the kitchen. The kitchen has good cabinet and countertop space and a tiled floor. Both bedrooms in the unit are a great size and one is located on the front of the home, and the other on the back. The bathroom is located off of the hallway separating the bedrooms. Closet space is abundant in both bedrooms and multiple other closets throughout the unit. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in a closet in the kitchen. The backyard area is shared with the neighboring downstairs. Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE5895396)