Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st. All bamboo flooring; FP in family room; U-shaped kitchen with breakfast area and access to large deck and fenced yard ! + All good sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and large windows. + This neighborhood is just 5 min away from I526/Hwy17 South or just 5 minutes away from Costco; 10 min drive to airport and just a few minutes away from Citadel Mall. + Nice quiet neighborhood tucked away from traffic. Pets Negotiable with Pet Fee. Lawn maintenance included.