2124 Egret Crest Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with GARAGE. The home has an open floor plan, 9' smooth ceilings, screened balcony. The kitchen is spacious and has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, en-suite bathroom with dual vanities and a shower/tub combo. Just down the hall there are 2 secondary bedrooms and another full bath. There is also a laundry room just off of the entrance. This gated community is very conveniently located in West Ashley, close to shopping, dining, MUSC, downtown Charleston. Water included. Amenities include a salt water pool, club house, fire pit, BBQ grill, small dog park. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.