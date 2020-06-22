All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

Location

2124 Egret Crest Lane, Charleston, SC 29414

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with GARAGE. The home has an open floor plan, 9' smooth ceilings, screened balcony. The kitchen is spacious and has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk in closet, en-suite bathroom with dual vanities and a shower/tub combo. Just down the hall there are 2 secondary bedrooms and another full bath. There is also a laundry room just off of the entrance. This gated community is very conveniently located in West Ashley, close to shopping, dining, MUSC, downtown Charleston. Water included. Amenities include a salt water pool, club house, fire pit, BBQ grill, small dog park. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have any available units?
2124 Egret Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have?
Some of 2124 Egret Crest Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Egret Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Egret Crest Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Egret Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Egret Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Egret Crest Ln does offer parking.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Egret Crest Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Egret Crest Ln has a pool.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 2124 Egret Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Egret Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Egret Crest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Egret Crest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
