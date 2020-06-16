All apartments in Charleston
198 W. Poplar
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

198 W. Poplar

198 West Poplar Street · (843) 723-2763 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 West Poplar Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 198 W. Poplar · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single Family Home with large yard - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large lot steps away from the Ashley River and Hester Park. Wagener Terrace is a wonderful location, only a few blocks away from the Citadel and beautiful Hampton Park. A large living and kitchen combination on the first floor with a bedroom and bath off that. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, a bath, washer/dryer room and an area for a small office. The big lot offers many opportunities.

Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information
Virtual Tour Available!

(RLNE5834414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 W. Poplar have any available units?
198 W. Poplar has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 198 W. Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
198 W. Poplar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 W. Poplar pet-friendly?
No, 198 W. Poplar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 198 W. Poplar offer parking?
No, 198 W. Poplar does not offer parking.
Does 198 W. Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 W. Poplar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 W. Poplar have a pool?
No, 198 W. Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 198 W. Poplar have accessible units?
No, 198 W. Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 198 W. Poplar have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 W. Poplar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 W. Poplar have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 W. Poplar does not have units with air conditioning.
