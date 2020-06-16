198 W. Poplar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony

Single Family Home with large yard - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large lot steps away from the Ashley River and Hester Park. Wagener Terrace is a wonderful location, only a few blocks away from the Citadel and beautiful Hampton Park. A large living and kitchen combination on the first floor with a bedroom and bath off that. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, a bath, washer/dryer room and an area for a small office. The big lot offers many opportunities.



Contact lawton@danielravenel.com for more information

Virtual Tour Available!



