Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9

1860 Mepkin Road · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 Mepkin Road, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome to this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse nestled in the heart of West Ashley. Upon entering the home you'll notice the spacious living room accented with hardwood floors. Beyond that is the kitchen which boasts white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is dining area to the left and access to the screened in patio and backyard. Upstairs features the two bedrooms that share a full bath. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, and the interstate. Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

Pets ok

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have any available units?
1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have?
Some of 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 offer parking?
No, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 does not offer parking.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have a pool?
No, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have accessible units?
No, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 Mepkin Rd Apt H9 has units with air conditioning.
