1820 Mepkin Rd
1820 Mepkin Rd

1820 Mepkin Road · (843) 860-0313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 Mepkin Road, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit B 8 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Cozy & convenient town house in West Ashley. Located in the quiet community of Mepkin Place...this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 960 sq ft townhouse has a large living room, an open eat-in kitchen, with and adjoining screened in patio and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. The upstairs has two large bedrooms with full size bathroom. Water is included in monthly rent and a stack washer/dryer set is included with the home. Recent upgrades include new LVT flooring, carpet and paint throughout. The townhouse is centrally located in West Ashley - making it just minutes from Downtown Charleston and the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have any available units?
1820 Mepkin Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 Mepkin Rd have?
Some of 1820 Mepkin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Mepkin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Mepkin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Mepkin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Mepkin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Mepkin Rd does offer parking.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Mepkin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have a pool?
No, 1820 Mepkin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have accessible units?
No, 1820 Mepkin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Mepkin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Mepkin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Mepkin Rd has units with air conditioning.
