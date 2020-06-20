1820 Mepkin Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Cozy & convenient town house in West Ashley. Located in the quiet community of Mepkin Place...this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 960 sq ft townhouse has a large living room, an open eat-in kitchen, with and adjoining screened in patio and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. The upstairs has two large bedrooms with full size bathroom. Water is included in monthly rent and a stack washer/dryer set is included with the home. Recent upgrades include new LVT flooring, carpet and paint throughout. The townhouse is centrally located in West Ashley - making it just minutes from Downtown Charleston and the interstate.