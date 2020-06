Amenities

Incredible downtown Charleston apartment located between the market and Broad Street - Available immediately...incredible location/heart of downtown...walk to everything Charleston...two master suites plus office/ study...two covered off street parking spots...completely renovated...hardwood floors throughout...kitchen has all the finest including wine cooler and ice maker...email to set up a showing...thank you!

No pets



(RLNE5516631)