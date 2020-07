Amenities

Must see 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Elliotborough/Cannonborough neighborhood of Downtown Charleston. This downstairs unit features a naturally well-lit living/dining area with plenty of space. The kitchen has generous countertop and cabinet space and it comes with appliances like a dishwasher, microwave, stove top oven, and a refrigerator. It's not even a block away from King street so access to trending shops and restaurants is a breeze.Washer and dryer in unit. No pets allowed. Off-street parking. Available August 7th.