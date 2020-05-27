1253 Apex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous James Island Remodel - This spacious, tri-plex home in the Meridian Place community has been recently remodeled with beautiful flooring and new paint throughout home.



This 3-bedroom, two bath home features a large living room with skylights in vaulted ceiling and remote control fireplace, separate dining room, walk through galley style kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, all with sizable closets, master bedroom has walk-in closet with vanity area, garden tub and separate shower stall. A very nice fenced backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Drive way parking.



Convenience and comfort in one! Easy commute to downtown and to the beach. Close proximity to shopping and restaurants.



3D Virtual Tour Available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YNTkwRmsrXg



(RLNE3649642)