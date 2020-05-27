All apartments in Charleston
1253 Apex Lane

1253 Apex Lane · (843) 557-9840
Location

1253 Apex Lane, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1253 Apex Lane · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous James Island Remodel - This spacious, tri-plex home in the Meridian Place community has been recently remodeled with beautiful flooring and new paint throughout home.

This 3-bedroom, two bath home features a large living room with skylights in vaulted ceiling and remote control fireplace, separate dining room, walk through galley style kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, all with sizable closets, master bedroom has walk-in closet with vanity area, garden tub and separate shower stall. A very nice fenced backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Drive way parking.

Convenience and comfort in one! Easy commute to downtown and to the beach. Close proximity to shopping and restaurants.

3D Virtual Tour Available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YNTkwRmsrXg

(RLNE3649642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Apex Lane have any available units?
1253 Apex Lane has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1253 Apex Lane have?
Some of 1253 Apex Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Apex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Apex Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Apex Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Apex Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1253 Apex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Apex Lane does offer parking.
Does 1253 Apex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 Apex Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Apex Lane have a pool?
No, 1253 Apex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Apex Lane have accessible units?
No, 1253 Apex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Apex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Apex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 Apex Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 Apex Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
