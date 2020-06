Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384



We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated. This apartment is located on the first floor and has high ceilings, with a luxury bathroom with all new tiled shower with industrial glass door. The apartment is conveniently located between College Hill and Fox Ppoint. We are currently leasing this unit immediately and there is parking for two cars including one garage space. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and everything was just built last year There are gleaming hardwoods throughout the apartment and there is a washer and dryer right in the unit.

The apartment is available immediately.For more information call Gabe at 401-354-7092

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254384

(RLNE5830159)