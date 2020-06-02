All apartments in Providence
7 Jenckes Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

7 Jenckes Street

7 Jenckes Street · (401) 265-8316
Location

7 Jenckes Street, Providence, RI 02906
College Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This condo is light and bright and offers gorgeous Capital and skyline views. Enjoy the open concept kitchen, family room, dining areas. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath. Kitchen is equipped with a gas burning high-end range. There are front and back entrances to this top level condo. Apartment comes with one assigned parking space. Laundry is in unit for your convenience. Prime College Hill location with easy access to Brown, RISD, train station and all the College Hill fanfare. One year lease, application fee of $35.00 per tenant. No pets and no smoking. Additional photos to follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Jenckes Street have any available units?
7 Jenckes Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Jenckes Street have?
Some of 7 Jenckes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Jenckes Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Jenckes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Jenckes Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Jenckes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 7 Jenckes Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Jenckes Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Jenckes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Jenckes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Jenckes Street have a pool?
No, 7 Jenckes Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Jenckes Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Jenckes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Jenckes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Jenckes Street has units with dishwashers.
