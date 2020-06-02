7 Jenckes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This condo is light and bright and offers gorgeous Capital and skyline views. Enjoy the open concept kitchen, family room, dining areas. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath. Kitchen is equipped with a gas burning high-end range. There are front and back entrances to this top level condo. Apartment comes with one assigned parking space. Laundry is in unit for your convenience. Prime College Hill location with easy access to Brown, RISD, train station and all the College Hill fanfare. One year lease, application fee of $35.00 per tenant. No pets and no smoking. Additional photos to follow.