We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom. The apartment includes parking for two cars, and has a laundry room on site as well as locked storage in the basement. Everything in the unit has been completely remodeled and it has a brand new bathroom, new kitchen with new appliances, new windows, new flooring, new updated electrical, new walls, paint and well everything is new.

Act fast as this won't be around long. This apartment is available June 1 and can be seen by calling Lenox at 402-572-3322. The apartment is located just off Wickendon St and only a short walk to Brown University.

No Dogs Allowed



