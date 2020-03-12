All apartments in Providence
Location

68 John Street, Providence, RI 02906
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1 bath, $3750 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947

We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom. The apartment includes parking for two cars, and has a laundry room on site as well as locked storage in the basement. Everything in the unit has been completely remodeled and it has a brand new bathroom, new kitchen with new appliances, new windows, new flooring, new updated electrical, new walls, paint and well everything is new.
Act fast as this won't be around long. This apartment is available June 1 and can be seen by calling Lenox at 402-572-3322. The apartment is located just off Wickendon St and only a short walk to Brown University.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217947
Property Id 217947

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 John St have any available units?
68 John St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 John St have?
Some of 68 John St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 John St currently offering any rent specials?
68 John St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 John St pet-friendly?
No, 68 John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 68 John St offer parking?
Yes, 68 John St does offer parking.
Does 68 John St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 John St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 John St have a pool?
No, 68 John St does not have a pool.
Does 68 John St have accessible units?
No, 68 John St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 John St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 John St has units with dishwashers.
