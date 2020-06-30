49 Chace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living room, and quaint sunny applianced kitchen with breakfast nook! Charming rear courtyard with onsite parking for 2 cars. Enjoying walking/running/cycling on the Blackstone Blvd. Walk to Hope Village cafes, shops, and restaurants. Conveniently located near universities, hospitals, and major highways. No pets or smoking! Shown by appointment only. Credit approval required. Unit in the process of being painted!