Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

49 Chace Avenue

49 Chace Avenue · (401) 413-6794
Location

49 Chace Avenue, Providence, RI 02906
Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living room, and quaint sunny applianced kitchen with breakfast nook! Charming rear courtyard with onsite parking for 2 cars. Enjoying walking/running/cycling on the Blackstone Blvd. Walk to Hope Village cafes, shops, and restaurants. Conveniently located near universities, hospitals, and major highways. No pets or smoking! Shown by appointment only. Credit approval required. Unit in the process of being painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Chace Avenue have any available units?
49 Chace Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Chace Avenue have?
Some of 49 Chace Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Chace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
49 Chace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Chace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 49 Chace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 49 Chace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 49 Chace Avenue offers parking.
Does 49 Chace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Chace Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Chace Avenue have a pool?
No, 49 Chace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 49 Chace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 49 Chace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Chace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Chace Avenue has units with dishwashers.
