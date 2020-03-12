30 Weeden St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Seeking roommate-2,400sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. Four bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen with dining area, and one study area. On a bus line, and within the preferred living area of both Broadway and Federal Hill, close to downtown and Eastside of Providence. Near shopping, restaurants, coffee cafes. This suite is fully furnished with décor to match. Bring your bed, towels, and food. If a toaster breaks, easy - just ask us for a new one!



A little about the atmosphere: Quiet, clean, no wild parties. Looking for someone with these same qualities. Not suitable for pets, smoking or parties. We welcome the serious tenant.



ONE LOW PRICE! [per roommate]

• Internet; LAN and Wi-Fi

• Cable television

• 24/7 Maintenance

• Monthly cleaning services

• Off-street parking as available

• Security featuring: Video electronic door locks, burglar alarm and video surveillance

• Central Air-condition, Electric and Heat

• Kitchen that are fully equipped with accessories/cookware

• Large TV with DVD player

• Bedroom suites are unique and include closet, dresser, internet/cable TV ready

• Laundry facility on site

• Personal storage unit for belongings on site



Come alone or come as a group…

Take a virtual tour of our suite:

https://youtu.be/Q0VuTjo7JzI