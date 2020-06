Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom/2 bed third floor apartment is full of historic charm. The unit is full of extras. This includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, laundry in unit, central air, a patio, and off street parking. Move in now! One small pet allowed. Background check required. Security and 1st required. Serious inquires only.