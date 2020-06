Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774



This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants. The cottage features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors with new lighting in all rooms of the house. A brand new kitchen has been built with state of the art appliances including a viking range, and stainless steel dishwasher. ideal for someone who loves to cook and hates to wash dishes by hand. Both bedrooms are spacious and private and have their own temperature controls so everyone can be comfortable in any season. The unit also includes washer and dryer. A wonderful place to live in one of the nicest neighborhoods on the East side of Providence.Please contact for a virtual or in-person tour of the property.



Lease will include one off-street parking space



*All in person tours will only follow social distancing guidelines.



*Virtual Tour Unit B (available 6/1/2020): https://zoom.us/rec/share/4-8uDOCtxzpJRauOxn76SukqFNS4aaa8hCId_vsMzBtgfRc-03CnZPGzb1xGZp2R

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265774

Property Id 265774



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828406)