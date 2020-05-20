248 Transit St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560



Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local. Located at the top of Fox this apartment offers easy access to Rt. 195/95 and is a stones throw to the East Bay bike path and India Point park. The surrounding area also features several popular cafes, bars and restaurants, with the nearest supermarket is within walking distance of the unit. The apartment itself is spacious featuring three bedrooms, one full bath, an open kitchen and a small dining area off of the main living room. Tenants have access to two off-street parking spaces and coin-operated laundry in the basement.

No Pets Allowed



