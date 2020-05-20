All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 248 Transit St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
248 Transit St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

248 Transit St 1

248 Transit St · (401) 524-9274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

248 Transit St, Providence, RI 02906
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560

Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local. Located at the top of Fox this apartment offers easy access to Rt. 195/95 and is a stones throw to the East Bay bike path and India Point park. The surrounding area also features several popular cafes, bars and restaurants, with the nearest supermarket is within walking distance of the unit. The apartment itself is spacious featuring three bedrooms, one full bath, an open kitchen and a small dining area off of the main living room. Tenants have access to two off-street parking spaces and coin-operated laundry in the basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275560
Property Id 275560

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Transit St 1 have any available units?
248 Transit St 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Transit St 1 have?
Some of 248 Transit St 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Transit St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
248 Transit St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Transit St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 248 Transit St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 248 Transit St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 248 Transit St 1 does offer parking.
Does 248 Transit St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Transit St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Transit St 1 have a pool?
No, 248 Transit St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 248 Transit St 1 have accessible units?
No, 248 Transit St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Transit St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Transit St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 248 Transit St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity