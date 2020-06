Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

East Side two bedroom Fox Point



Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence. Location is incredibly convenient as you live within walking distance of two grocery stores. This apartment features refinished hardwood floors throughout and each bedroom has a spacious built-in closet. No pets, but there is off-street parking, and coin-op laundry on-site.



*Tenants pay gas and electricity

No Pets Allowed



