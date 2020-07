Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated refrigerator

Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets. Minutes away from an array of restaurants, Whole Foods, Mariam Hospital, Downtown Providence, Hope Village, Brown University Campus, and RISD with easy access to highways, buses, and commuter trains.

** Includes one onsite parking space and all utilities included** No pets allowed.