All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like The Stable Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Stable Lofts
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

The Stable Lofts

631 North Broad Street · (215) 774-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Avenue of the Arts North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$2,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Stable Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
nest technology
package receiving
smoke-free community
With views of the glass and steel that define a modern city and the subway shuttling commuters directly underfoot, The Stable Lofts is luxury urban living at its best. We have salvaged the original wood structure and flooring and are giving them new life in these modern, sophisticated apartment homes.This unique Loft style unit boasts character throughout with its modern industrial look and 19 foot ceilings! Half bath on the first floor and open living space make this a great space for entertaining with breathtaking views of the city. Besides the amazing location, you will find a Peloton bike room with membership included, as well as secure package lockers, and free bike storage. A spacious communal Roof Deck with a grill station and lounge area over looking the city complete this rare find and another reason to call Stable Lofts home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: . . None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Stable Lofts have any available units?
The Stable Lofts has 13 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Stable Lofts have?
Some of The Stable Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Stable Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Stable Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Stable Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Stable Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Stable Lofts offer parking?
No, The Stable Lofts does not offer parking.
Does The Stable Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Stable Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Stable Lofts have a pool?
No, The Stable Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The Stable Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, The Stable Lofts has accessible units.
Does The Stable Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Stable Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Stable Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity