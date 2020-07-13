Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant per apartment
Deposit: $1000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: None currently apply
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parking when applicable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions for dogs are as follows: Pit-bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf-Hybrids, German Shepherd, Shar Pei, Newfoundland, Alaskan Malamute, Great Dane, Mastiff, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Presa Canario, Tosa Inu and Akita.
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface and garage parking available. The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers one parking space per unit for an additional fee ranging from $75 - $195. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.