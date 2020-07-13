Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom luxury apartments in one of Philly's most exciting up-and-coming neighborhoods. Bordered by Fairmount Park, the modern apartments at The Flats are convenient to shops, restaurants, colleges, and city attractions, and it's within easy biking distance of the Kelly and West River drives. You'll Love Life Here! Westrum Development Company is partnering with 1776 Brewerytown to redefine the work, live and play paradigm. The Brewerytown location is nestled within our brand-new luxury community, The Hub at 31Brewerytown and the space occupies more than 8,000 square feet of flexible workspace, private offices, and conference rooms. The 1776 Brewerytown campus will be available to both 31 Brewerytown residents and to the local community for those entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking space. As a resident of 31 Brewerytown a 10% membership discount is being offered.