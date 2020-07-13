All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

The Flats at 31 Brewerytown

3018 W Thompson St · (703) 988-3899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Off First Months Rent! Call us today to schedule your tour!
Location

3018 W Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 41 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at 31 Brewerytown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom luxury apartments in one of Philly's most exciting up-and-coming neighborhoods. Bordered by Fairmount Park, the modern apartments at The Flats are convenient to shops, restaurants, colleges, and city attractions, and it's within easy biking distance of the Kelly and West River drives. You'll Love Life Here! Westrum Development Company is partnering with 1776 Brewerytown to redefine the work, live and play paradigm. The Brewerytown location is nestled within our brand-new luxury community, The Hub at 31Brewerytown and the space occupies more than 8,000 square feet of flexible workspace, private offices, and conference rooms. The 1776 Brewerytown campus will be available to both 31 Brewerytown residents and to the local community for those entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking space. As a resident of 31 Brewerytown a 10% membership discount is being offered.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant per apartment
Deposit: $1000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: None currently apply
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parking when applicable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions for dogs are as follows: Pit-bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Chow, Wolf-Hybrids, German Shepherd, Shar Pei, Newfoundland, Alaskan Malamute, Great Dane, Mastiff, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Presa Canario, Tosa Inu and Akita.
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface and garage parking available. The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers one parking space per unit for an additional fee ranging from $75 - $195. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Many residents use space in their garage for storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have any available units?
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown has 16 units available starting at $1,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have?
Some of The Flats at 31 Brewerytown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at 31 Brewerytown currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Months Rent! Call us today to schedule your tour!
Is The Flats at 31 Brewerytown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers parking.
Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have a pool?
No, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown does not have a pool.
Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have accessible units?
No, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown does not have accessible units.
Does The Flats at 31 Brewerytown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at 31 Brewerytown has units with dishwashers.
