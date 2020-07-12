All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

PJ Homes East

2103 North College Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2103 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2904N8TH · Avail. Jul 26

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PJ Homes East.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does PJ Homes East have any available units?
PJ Homes East has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does PJ Homes East have?
Some of PJ Homes East's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PJ Homes East currently offering any rent specials?
PJ Homes East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PJ Homes East pet-friendly?
No, PJ Homes East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does PJ Homes East offer parking?
No, PJ Homes East does not offer parking.
Does PJ Homes East have units with washers and dryers?
No, PJ Homes East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does PJ Homes East have a pool?
No, PJ Homes East does not have a pool.
Does PJ Homes East have accessible units?
No, PJ Homes East does not have accessible units.
Does PJ Homes East have units with dishwashers?
No, PJ Homes East does not have units with dishwashers.

