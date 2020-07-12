Sign Up
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
PJ Homes East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2103 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2904N8TH · Avail. Jul 26
$925
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PJ Homes East.
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does PJ Homes East have any available units?
PJ Homes East has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does PJ Homes East have?
Some of PJ Homes East's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is PJ Homes East currently offering any rent specials?
PJ Homes East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PJ Homes East pet-friendly?
No, PJ Homes East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does PJ Homes East offer parking?
No, PJ Homes East does not offer parking.
Does PJ Homes East have units with washers and dryers?
No, PJ Homes East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does PJ Homes East have a pool?
No, PJ Homes East does not have a pool.
Does PJ Homes East have accessible units?
No, PJ Homes East does not have accessible units.
Does PJ Homes East have units with dishwashers?
No, PJ Homes East does not have units with dishwashers.
