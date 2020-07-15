All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 AM

Melrose Park Manor

210 W Cheltenham Ave ·
Location

210 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126
East Oak Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose Park Manor.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
Melrose Park Manor is an intimate community of lovely garden apartments in a quiet corner of the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. Our apartments range from spacious one bedrooms to two bedroom designs. Our caring staff and our commitment to providing comfortable apartments and quality services ensures that you can relax and enjoy your day.With Center City and suburban Philadelphia easily accessible; and schools, shopping and public transportation only minutes away, Melrose Park Manor is a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Private off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Melrose Park Manor have any available units?
Melrose Park Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose Park Manor have?
Some of Melrose Park Manor's amenities include ceiling fan, community garden, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose Park Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose Park Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose Park Manor pet-friendly?
No, Melrose Park Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does Melrose Park Manor offer parking?
No, Melrose Park Manor does not offer parking.
Does Melrose Park Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Melrose Park Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose Park Manor have a pool?
No, Melrose Park Manor does not have a pool.
Does Melrose Park Manor have accessible units?
No, Melrose Park Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Melrose Park Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Melrose Park Manor does not have units with dishwashers.

