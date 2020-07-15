Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden

Melrose Park Manor is an intimate community of lovely garden apartments in a quiet corner of the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. Our apartments range from spacious one bedrooms to two bedroom designs. Our caring staff and our commitment to providing comfortable apartments and quality services ensures that you can relax and enjoy your day.With Center City and suburban Philadelphia easily accessible; and schools, shopping and public transportation only minutes away, Melrose Park Manor is a wonderful place to call home.