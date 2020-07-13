All apartments in Philadelphia
Lincoln Green.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Lincoln Green

Open Now until 5:30pm
4000 Presidential Blvd · (215) 515-7416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wynnefield Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1717 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
lobby
online portal
In Philadelphia, cobblestone alleyways and natural landscapes exist in harmony with vibrant cultural and arts districts. Live in this charming, historic locale when you lease an apartment at Lincoln Green. With premium homes, relaxing amenities and lush grounds, this community fuses the convenience of location with a lifestyle of tranquility. Here, you can enjoy the natural beauty of life, where the apartments for rent boast traditional design and upgraded features. Choose from a selection of open one and two bedroom floor plans with comprehensive interior finish packages that include revitalized kitchens, expansive living rooms and private patios. Select models also feature vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Just outside your door, this pet-friendly community offers a peaceful atmosphere with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable living experience. Stroll past mature trees to the on-site attractions, including crystal blue swimming pools, a twenty-four-hour fitness center and a clubroom. Nestled in a serene, garden-style setting, Lincoln Green offers a secluded escape from the fast pace of the city yet remains close to all the attractions Philly has to offer. Get in touch with a friendly leasing team member today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $700 for 1 bedroom, $1,000 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 per pet
limit: $50 per pet/month
rent: $2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. One free parking space per resident. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lincoln Green have any available units?
Lincoln Green has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln Green have?
Some of Lincoln Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Green currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Green is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Green offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Green offers parking.
Does Lincoln Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Green have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Green has a pool.
Does Lincoln Green have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Green does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Green has units with dishwashers.

