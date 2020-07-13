All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Falls Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Falls Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Falls Village

2991 W School House Ln · (215) 515-5221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19144
East Falls

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 23 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
dog park

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.1x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Water: $25/month, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Extra parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falls Village have any available units?
Falls Village has 5 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Falls Village have?
Some of Falls Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls Village currently offering any rent specials?
Falls Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falls Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls Village is pet friendly.
Does Falls Village offer parking?
Yes, Falls Village offers parking.
Does Falls Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falls Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls Village have a pool?
No, Falls Village does not have a pool.
Does Falls Village have accessible units?
Yes, Falls Village has accessible units.
Does Falls Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Falls Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity