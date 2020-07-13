Falls Village

Lease Length: 6, 12, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.1x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Water: $25/month, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Extra parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in lease