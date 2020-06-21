All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
956 North Lawrence Street Unit A
956 North Lawrence Street Unit A

956 North Lawrence Street · (215) 275-2394
Location

956 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
956 North Lawrence Street Unit A Available 07/01/20 Incredible 7/1! - Incredible 3br/2ba located in the heart of Northern Liberties, one of the hottest neighborhoods in the country! Beautifully updated kitchen complete with granite, stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring. Two full bathrooms located on bedroom levels. Off-street parking, and very large yard perfect for entertaining!

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE3183589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have any available units?
956 North Lawrence Street Unit A has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have?
Some of 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
956 North Lawrence Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A does offer parking.
Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 North Lawrence Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
