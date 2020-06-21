Amenities

956 North Lawrence Street Unit A Available 07/01/20 Incredible 7/1! - Incredible 3br/2ba located in the heart of Northern Liberties, one of the hottest neighborhoods in the country! Beautifully updated kitchen complete with granite, stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring. Two full bathrooms located on bedroom levels. Off-street parking, and very large yard perfect for entertaining!



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



