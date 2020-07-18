All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

932 S 23RD STREET

932 South 23rd Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

932 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,690

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This stunning and beautifully decorated two-story townhouse is available for rent to respectful tenants. Location is in one of the highly desirable neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Graduate Hospital. Walking distance to South Street, Upenn, CHOP, and Rittenhouse Square. There are three bedrooms that can fit three queen-size beds. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. The third bedroom suite is in the finished and bright basement. Open floor with living and dining area. Modern kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range, wall-mounted electrical fire place, TV, high speed Wi-Fi, central air, gas heating, and washer/dryer. There is a cozy, cute backyard with an outdoor table set. The house is secured with a Nest Video camera. Come and see with your own eyes to appreciate its beauty and charms. Water included with rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and internet. The house can be fully furnished for $2790/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
932 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 932 S 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
932 S 23RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 932 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 932 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 932 S 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 932 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 S 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 932 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 932 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 932 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 S 23RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
