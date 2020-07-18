932 S 23RD STREET

Amenities

This stunning and beautifully decorated two-story townhouse is available for rent to respectful tenants. Location is in one of the highly desirable neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Graduate Hospital. Walking distance to South Street, Upenn, CHOP, and Rittenhouse Square. There are three bedrooms that can fit three queen-size beds. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. The third bedroom suite is in the finished and bright basement. Open floor with living and dining area. Modern kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range, wall-mounted electrical fire place, TV, high speed Wi-Fi, central air, gas heating, and washer/dryer. There is a cozy, cute backyard with an outdoor table set. The house is secured with a Nest Video camera. Come and see with your own eyes to appreciate its beauty and charms. Water included with rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and internet. The house can be fully furnished for $2790/month.