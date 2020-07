Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated studio apartment. Apartment features hardwood floors.



Building has coin-operated w/d on the premises.



APM pays hot/cold water. Tenant is responsible for his/her electric and cooking gas and also providing an A/C unit.



Unit is Cat and dog friendly for an additional $35/mo.



All appointments must be scheduled in advance by responding to this posting.



Please include your cell number in your response. Apartments are first come, first served.