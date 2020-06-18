911 N 19TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This bi-level 3 bedroom features beautiful hardwood floors, nice high ceilings, large windows for natural light, and much more! The kitchen features shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, range, refrigerator and microwave. Each of the 3 bedrooms is carpeted and has a double wide closet and two bright windows for nice light. There are two full bathrooms- 1 on each floor. There is a parking space included with this unit in the back. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Francisville neighborhood, be within walking distance to local favorites like The Greyhound Cafe, Francisville Playground, Rybread, Bar Hygge, iPHO, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Hickory Lane, Philly Flavors, Fare, Jack's Firehouse, and much more! Multiple public transportation bus and trolley routes are nearby for convenience.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/month flat water fee