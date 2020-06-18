All apartments in Philadelphia
911 N 19TH STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

911 N 19TH STREET

911 North 19th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This bi-level 3 bedroom features beautiful hardwood floors, nice high ceilings, large windows for natural light, and much more! The kitchen features shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, range, refrigerator and microwave. Each of the 3 bedrooms is carpeted and has a double wide closet and two bright windows for nice light. There are two full bathrooms- 1 on each floor. There is a parking space included with this unit in the back. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Francisville neighborhood, be within walking distance to local favorites like The Greyhound Cafe, Francisville Playground, Rybread, Bar Hygge, iPHO, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Hickory Lane, Philly Flavors, Fare, Jack's Firehouse, and much more! Multiple public transportation bus and trolley routes are nearby for convenience.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/month flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N 19TH STREET have any available units?
911 N 19TH STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N 19TH STREET have?
Some of 911 N 19TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N 19TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
911 N 19TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N 19TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 N 19TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 911 N 19TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 911 N 19TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 911 N 19TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 N 19TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N 19TH STREET have a pool?
No, 911 N 19TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 911 N 19TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 911 N 19TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N 19TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 N 19TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
