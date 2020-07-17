All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:40 PM

908 N 4TH STREET

908 N 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

908 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of Northern Liberties. The unit gets plenty of sun, has hardwood floors throughout, new windows that let in plenty of sunlight, and a large 100 square-foot deck off of the kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and a skylight in the kitchen. The bathroom features a vessel sink style custom vanity, subway tile shower, and washer/dryer. Central air and washer/dryer in-unit. Tenant pays all utilities except cold water. Close to the MFL, Liberty Lands Park, One Shot, Ortliebs and N 3rd. We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
908 N 4TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 908 N 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 N 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 N 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 908 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 908 N 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 N 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 908 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 N 4TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
