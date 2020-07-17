908 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath in the heart of Northern Liberties. The unit gets plenty of sun, has hardwood floors throughout, new windows that let in plenty of sunlight, and a large 100 square-foot deck off of the kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, quartz countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and a skylight in the kitchen. The bathroom features a vessel sink style custom vanity, subway tile shower, and washer/dryer. Central air and washer/dryer in-unit. Tenant pays all utilities except cold water. Close to the MFL, Liberty Lands Park, One Shot, Ortliebs and N 3rd. We look forward to hearing from you!