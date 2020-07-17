All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 801 South St. #H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
801 South St. #H
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

801 South St. #H

801 South Street · (215) 383-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 801 South St. #H · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
internet access
Incredible 4BR/2.5BA Washington Square Home in Courtyard Setting Available NOW! - Located at 801 South Street (#H), this amazing townhouse borders some of the most popular Philadelphia neighborhoods; Washington Square West, Queen Village, Society Hill, Italian Market, etc. The home features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath. There are beautiful, shiny hardwood floors throughout the space. Large, unique windows allow for tons of natural sunlight throughout the huge living room; where you'll also find a toasty fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. There is abundant closet and storage space. For your convenience there is a washer/dryer installed. To top it off, there is also a private backyard area perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

The kid friendly, secure courtyard setting is very beautiful, lush and serene. The location is very desirable and convenient, just a short stroll away from: Whole Foods, Acme, Wine and Spirits, CVS, TLA, Penns Landing, Good Karma Cafe and of course all of the excitement and culture that South Street has to offer. Public transportation is easily accessible to all corners of the City.

Pets negotiable.

Virutal tour link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TMo2iRdLcVbYhxaUqW298vijtYHVSRT0/view?usp=sharing

BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!

Book your showing with Nicole Robinson (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

************************************************************************************

PLEASE TEXT NICOLE ROBINSON FOR AN APPOINTMENT 267-625-8707

************************************************************************************

Nicole Robinson

PA LICENSE

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439

CELL: 267-625-8707

(RLNE5902492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South St. #H have any available units?
801 South St. #H has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South St. #H have?
Some of 801 South St. #H's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South St. #H currently offering any rent specials?
801 South St. #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South St. #H pet-friendly?
No, 801 South St. #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 801 South St. #H offer parking?
No, 801 South St. #H does not offer parking.
Does 801 South St. #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 South St. #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South St. #H have a pool?
No, 801 South St. #H does not have a pool.
Does 801 South St. #H have accessible units?
No, 801 South St. #H does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South St. #H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 South St. #H has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 801 South St. #H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity