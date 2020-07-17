801 South St. #H

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard internet access

Incredible 4BR/2.5BA Washington Square Home in Courtyard Setting Available NOW! - Located at 801 South Street (#H), this amazing townhouse borders some of the most popular Philadelphia neighborhoods; Washington Square West, Queen Village, Society Hill, Italian Market, etc. The home features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath. There are beautiful, shiny hardwood floors throughout the space. Large, unique windows allow for tons of natural sunlight throughout the huge living room; where you'll also find a toasty fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. There is abundant closet and storage space. For your convenience there is a washer/dryer installed. To top it off, there is also a private backyard area perfect for relaxing and entertaining.



The kid friendly, secure courtyard setting is very beautiful, lush and serene. The location is very desirable and convenient, just a short stroll away from: Whole Foods, Acme, Wine and Spirits, CVS, TLA, Penns Landing, Good Karma Cafe and of course all of the excitement and culture that South Street has to offer. Public transportation is easily accessible to all corners of the City.



Pets negotiable.



Virutal tour link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TMo2iRdLcVbYhxaUqW298vijtYHVSRT0/view?usp=sharing



BONUS: When you rent with TCS Management, you can take advantage of our FREE 'Move Concierge Service' to help with: electric/gas setup, cable/internet/phone setup, quotes for movers/rental trucks/cleaners/renter insurance, change of address with USPS, license update with DMV and more! NO BROKER FEE. Choose TCS. We'll make the moving process as seamless and stress-free as possible for you!



Book your showing with Nicole Robinson (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



************************************************************************************



PLEASE TEXT NICOLE ROBINSON FOR AN APPOINTMENT 267-625-8707



************************************************************************************



Nicole Robinson



PA LICENSE



TCS Management Services



107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)



Philadelphia, PA 19106



OFFICE: 215-383-1439



CELL: 267-625-8707



(RLNE5902492)