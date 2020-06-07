760 E Passyunk - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

****AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020******



Over 1400 sq/ft, 1 bed/1bath on a tree lined street in Queen Village.Queen Village / Bella Vista / Italian Market (700 block East Passyunk Avenue)



This oversized , bi-level one bedroom unit has been recently renovated. Unit offers 15' ceilings & original refinished red pine floors, vintage touches and lots of sunlight throughout. First floor: Modern kitchen with dishwasher, built in microwave & gas range, dining room with ceiling fan, and a walk out to the fenced-in private yard. Second floor: Sunny living room, recently remodeled bathroom, bedroom looks over the garden area. Historic building was recently remodeled historic and retains much of its original detail and charm.



Air-conditioning & gas heat. Laundry & storage on site. Tenant pays gas & electric. Pets negotiable. First month, last month, & security due prior to move in..



*Owner is a licensed PA real estate salesperson**

Located in Queen Village at the end of the "golden mile" of Passyunk Avenue. Waling distance to Whole Foods, South Street, and some of the best restaurants in the city. Remodeled in 2008.