Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

760 E Passyunk - 2

760 East Passyunk Avenue · (970) 948-7118
Location

760 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
****AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020******

Over 1400 sq/ft, 1 bed/1bath on a tree lined street in Queen Village.Queen Village / Bella Vista / Italian Market (700 block East Passyunk Avenue)

This oversized , bi-level one bedroom unit has been recently renovated. Unit offers 15' ceilings & original refinished red pine floors, vintage touches and lots of sunlight throughout. First floor: Modern kitchen with dishwasher, built in microwave & gas range, dining room with ceiling fan, and a walk out to the fenced-in private yard. Second floor: Sunny living room, recently remodeled bathroom, bedroom looks over the garden area. Historic building was recently remodeled historic and retains much of its original detail and charm.

Air-conditioning & gas heat. Laundry & storage on site. Tenant pays gas & electric. Pets negotiable. First month, last month, & security due prior to move in..

*Owner is a licensed PA real estate salesperson**
Located in Queen Village at the end of the "golden mile" of Passyunk Avenue. Waling distance to Whole Foods, South Street, and some of the best restaurants in the city. Remodeled in 2008.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have any available units?
760 E Passyunk - 2 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have?
Some of 760 E Passyunk - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 E Passyunk - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
760 E Passyunk - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 E Passyunk - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 E Passyunk - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 offer parking?
No, 760 E Passyunk - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 E Passyunk - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have a pool?
No, 760 E Passyunk - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have accessible units?
No, 760 E Passyunk - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 760 E Passyunk - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 E Passyunk - 2 has units with dishwashers.
