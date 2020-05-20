7374 Torresdale Ave

Amenities
End of Row in NE Philly, Close to 95, shopping, transportation. Very convenient. Large property with 1500 sq. ft.
Lower level can be used as Commercial space for Hair/Nail Salon, Office renting for $1600.00 all together
Due to COVID-19. I will only show the property when you are a qualified applicant.
Qualifications:
Credit score 620+
NET Income $3500/mo
No criminal or evictions
If you feel you qualify. Send me your Full Name and email, I will send you a link to apply.
There will be a total of $50.00 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE
NO PETS