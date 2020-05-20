All apartments in Philadelphia
7374 Torresdale Ave

7374 Torresdale Avenue · (267) 860-8969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7374 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Holmesburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
End of Row in NE Philly, Close to 95, shopping, transportation. Very convenient. Large property with 1500 sq. ft.
Lower level can be used as Commercial space for Hair/Nail Salon, Office renting for $1600.00 all together
Due to COVID-19. I will only show the property when you are a qualified applicant.
Qualifications:
Credit score 620+
NET Income $3500/mo
No criminal or evictions
If you feel you qualify. Send me your Full Name and email, I will send you a link to apply.
There will be a total of $50.00 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE
NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have any available units?
7374 Torresdale Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 7374 Torresdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7374 Torresdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7374 Torresdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave offer parking?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7374 Torresdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7374 Torresdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
