709 PINE STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

MUST SEE TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM SUN SPLASHED WASHINGTON SQUARE APARTMENT! Enormous South facing living room, separate dining room, and well designed galley kitchen. Each bedroom is very spacious with enormous closet space and each with their own tile bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout this residence as well as your own ideal private outdoor space to have coffee and tea. Enjoy living in this fantastic location just minutes from Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, and some of the city's best dining and entertainment.