709 PINE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

709 PINE STREET

709 Pine Street · (215) 546-6000
Location

709 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
MUST SEE TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM SUN SPLASHED WASHINGTON SQUARE APARTMENT! Enormous South facing living room, separate dining room, and well designed galley kitchen. Each bedroom is very spacious with enormous closet space and each with their own tile bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout this residence as well as your own ideal private outdoor space to have coffee and tea. Enjoy living in this fantastic location just minutes from Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, and some of the city's best dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 PINE STREET have any available units?
709 PINE STREET has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 709 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
709 PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 709 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 709 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 709 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 709 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 709 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
