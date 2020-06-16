704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

RIGHT ON WASHINGTON SQUARE! THIS TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM BI-LEVEL APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE ROOF TOP DECK IS A MUST SEE! All open living and dining space, two enormous bedrooms, just renovated MARBLE bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout make this gracious residence ideal for anyone working at Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, or someone that wants a fantastic WASHINGTON SQUARE location. Central air and laundry in the building. Please email us for a video and further information.