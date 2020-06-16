All apartments in Philadelphia
704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE

704 South Washington Square · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704 South Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RIGHT ON WASHINGTON SQUARE! THIS TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM BI-LEVEL APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE ROOF TOP DECK IS A MUST SEE! All open living and dining space, two enormous bedrooms, just renovated MARBLE bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout make this gracious residence ideal for anyone working at Jefferson Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital, or someone that wants a fantastic WASHINGTON SQUARE location. Central air and laundry in the building. Please email us for a video and further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have any available units?
704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have?
Some of 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
