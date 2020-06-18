All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

636 CHRISTIAN STREET

636 Christian Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

636 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
UNIT A! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom bi-level new apartment in Bella Vista! This spacious apartment has wood flooring throughout. The designer kitchen has glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and white and gray cabinetry. All of the bedrooms in this apartment have plenty of room and all bathrooms are spa-inspired. There is also an in-unit WASHER AND DRYER! Just a few blocks from Whole Foods, the Italian Market, and located in the heart of Bella Vista!! This is in a great location and you don't want to miss out on this rental! Unit is currently being offered furnished. Also to eliminate in person tours during this COVID-19 shutdown, please see video tour of apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
636 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 636 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
636 CHRISTIAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 636 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 CHRISTIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
