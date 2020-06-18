636 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

UNIT A! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom bi-level new apartment in Bella Vista! This spacious apartment has wood flooring throughout. The designer kitchen has glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and white and gray cabinetry. All of the bedrooms in this apartment have plenty of room and all bathrooms are spa-inspired. There is also an in-unit WASHER AND DRYER! Just a few blocks from Whole Foods, the Italian Market, and located in the heart of Bella Vista!! This is in a great location and you don't want to miss out on this rental! Unit is currently being offered furnished. Also to eliminate in person tours during this COVID-19 shutdown, please see video tour of apartment.