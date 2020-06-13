All apartments in Philadelphia
626 S 19TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:03 AM

626 S 19TH STREET

626 South 19th Street · (215) 735-7368
626 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This cozy studio apartment is on the first floor of a beautifully renovated brownstone building in Graduate Hospital, just off the South St West commercial cooridor! It includes hardwood floors, mini split system heating/cooling, recessed lighting and two large windows that provide beautiful natural sunlight! The kitchen is updated with a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and white subway tile backsplash. Shared coin operated laundry is located in the basement. Perfectly located just a stroll away from Rittenhouse Square, Fitzwater Bagels, OCF Coffee House, Walgreens and MORE!*Sorry, no pets*Owner pays for water

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 626 S 19TH STREET have any available units?
626 S 19TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S 19TH STREET have?
Some of 626 S 19TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S 19TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
626 S 19TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S 19TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 626 S 19TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 626 S 19TH STREET offer parking?
No, 626 S 19TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 626 S 19TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 S 19TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S 19TH STREET have a pool?
No, 626 S 19TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 626 S 19TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 626 S 19TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S 19TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 S 19TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
