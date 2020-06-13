626 S 19TH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This cozy studio apartment is on the first floor of a beautifully renovated brownstone building in Graduate Hospital, just off the South St West commercial cooridor! It includes hardwood floors, mini split system heating/cooling, recessed lighting and two large windows that provide beautiful natural sunlight! The kitchen is updated with a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and white subway tile backsplash. Shared coin operated laundry is located in the basement. Perfectly located just a stroll away from Rittenhouse Square, Fitzwater Bagels, OCF Coffee House, Walgreens and MORE!*Sorry, no pets*Owner pays for water