All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 614 S TANEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
614 S TANEY STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

614 S TANEY STREET

614 South Tanley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

614 South Tanley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful custom renovation with new Colonial-brick front, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, partially finished basement, yard, spacious living room, separate dining room, custom galley style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and new central air. Great value, lovely block! Located between Taney Park and the new Toll Brothers development. 1ST FLOOR: Wide open LR w/wood floors, closet & new windows. DR w/tile floor & moldings. Lovely kitchen with French-door out to yard. 2ND FLOOR: Front BR w/ceiling fan & double-closet. Custom 4-piece bath w/Jacuzzi tub. Rear BR w/wood floors & 2 new windows. BSMT: Super clean w/painted walls, w/w carpeting, new mechanicals, glass block windows and hard-wired smoke detectors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S TANEY STREET have any available units?
614 S TANEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 S TANEY STREET have?
Some of 614 S TANEY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 S TANEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
614 S TANEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S TANEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 614 S TANEY STREET offer parking?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 614 S TANEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S TANEY STREET have a pool?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 614 S TANEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S TANEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S TANEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NPDF
400 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University