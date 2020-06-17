614 S TANEY STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful custom renovation with new Colonial-brick front, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, partially finished basement, yard, spacious living room, separate dining room, custom galley style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and new central air. Great value, lovely block! Located between Taney Park and the new Toll Brothers development. 1ST FLOOR: Wide open LR w/wood floors, closet & new windows. DR w/tile floor & moldings. Lovely kitchen with French-door out to yard. 2ND FLOOR: Front BR w/ceiling fan & double-closet. Custom 4-piece bath w/Jacuzzi tub. Rear BR w/wood floors & 2 new windows. BSMT: Super clean w/painted walls, w/w carpeting, new mechanicals, glass block windows and hard-wired smoke detectors.