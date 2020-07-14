All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6138 N LAMBERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6138 N LAMBERT STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

6138 N LAMBERT STREET

6138 North Lambert Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Ogontz
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6138 North Lambert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Located on a quiet side street, this 2 bedroom home has so much to offer. Front porch, front and rear yards and a full basement. Freshly painted and new carpets through out. Large kitchen. Living & dining rooms and both bedrooms are all amply sized. Huge kitchen. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Won't last long, make your appointment today! Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rents plus security deposit equal to one month rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have any available units?
6138 N LAMBERT STREET has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6138 N LAMBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6138 N LAMBERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 N LAMBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET offer parking?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 N LAMBERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 N LAMBERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6138 N LAMBERT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity