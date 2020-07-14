6138 N LAMBERT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located on a quiet side street, this 2 bedroom home has so much to offer. Front porch, front and rear yards and a full basement. Freshly painted and new carpets through out. Large kitchen. Living & dining rooms and both bedrooms are all amply sized. Huge kitchen. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Won't last long, make your appointment today! Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. 3 months rent needed prior to move in - first and last months rents plus security deposit equal to one month rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.