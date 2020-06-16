All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 606 N Union St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
606 N Union St A
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:42 AM

606 N Union St A

606 N Union St · (267) 326-1272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

606 N Union St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
online portal
Beautiful 2-bd, 2-ba Apartment in University City! - Property Id: 236444

Don't miss this beautiful, 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom apartment located in University City. This new construction includes granite countertops, central heat/air, security system, washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms feature big closets and natural light. Enjoy the free on-street parking, large backyard and basement. This apartment is located close to bus, subway and trolley stops, as well as UPenn, Drexel, the Philadelphia Zoo, and much more! Other amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, an online portal, and a digital intercom. Have a small dog or cat? No problemthis unit is dog and cat friendly. Contact Philly Home Advisors to schedule a showing today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236444
Property Id 236444

(RLNE5614049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 N Union St A have any available units?
606 N Union St A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 N Union St A have?
Some of 606 N Union St A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 N Union St A currently offering any rent specials?
606 N Union St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N Union St A pet-friendly?
No, 606 N Union St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 606 N Union St A offer parking?
No, 606 N Union St A does not offer parking.
Does 606 N Union St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 N Union St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N Union St A have a pool?
No, 606 N Union St A does not have a pool.
Does 606 N Union St A have accessible units?
No, 606 N Union St A does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N Union St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 N Union St A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 606 N Union St A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity